Israeli forces stage incursion in south Lebanon's Aitaroun, block roads with earth mounds

Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli forces stage incursion in south Lebanon&#39;s Aitaroun, block roads with earth mounds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli forces stage incursion in south Lebanon's Aitaroun, block roads with earth mounds

Israeli forces carried out an incursion into the south Lebanon border town of Aitaroun on Tuesday, erecting earth mounds to block several roads within the area, the official National News Agency reported.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Aitaroun

LBCI Next
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Mediator Qatar says 'major issues' blocking Gaza deal 'addressed'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-08

Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'

LBCI
World News
2024-12-15

'Definitely several hundred' killed in Mayotte cyclone: Local authority reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan arrives in Beirut: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More