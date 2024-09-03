A Lebanese civilian from the town of Ebel El Saqi in South Lebanon was injured on Tuesday after being shot in the waist by an Israeli sniper. He is a contracted barber with the Spanish contingent in the UNIFIL peacekeeping force.



The incident occurred on the Abil al-Qamh road near Bab Thania while he was on his way to work.



The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the individual was waiting at his usual spot for a patrol from the Spanish contingent to transport him to his workplace at the UNIFIL base near the Metula settlement.



He was immediately taken to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital for treatment.