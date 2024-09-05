News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
2024-09-05 | 04:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
On Thursday, Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings.
Lebanon News
Israel
Warplanes
Sound Barrier
Tyre
Next
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:27
Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify
Middle East News
09:27
Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
0
World News
08:28
Munich shooting was 'possible attack on Israeli institution': State Minister
World News
08:28
Munich shooting was 'possible attack on Israeli institution': State Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
4
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
8
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More