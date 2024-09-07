Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

On Friday evening, more than 12 airstrikes targeted the area between the South Lebanon towns of Kfar Sir, Froun, Srifa, and Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, causing widespread fires.



Additionally, according to a statement from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, a citizen was injured and admitted to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted Kfarkela, a village in southern Lebanon.



Furthermore, Israeli phosphorus shelling on the town of Borj El Mlouk caused another citizen to suffer from suffocation, requiring admission to the same governmental hospital.