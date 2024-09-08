MP Mohammad Khawaja stressed the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a president, stating that if Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's initiative is followed, the country could have a president within ten days.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja said Berri made two amendments to his initiative.



Khawaja said the proposed dialogue was set for up to seven days but has now been shortened to a few days, and Berri has called for consecutive voting sessions until a president is elected.



"To avoid a repeat of the stalemate seen during the previous 12 presidential election sessions, Speaker Berri wants to secure a moral commitment from parliamentary blocs not to withdraw from the sessions," Khawaja added.



He acknowledged no new developments regarding the presidential file but emphasized, "We, as Lebanese, have the opportunity to elect a president made in Lebanon, by our own will."



Furthermore, Khawaja addressed the ongoing discussions about electoral reform, noting that the Development and Liberation Bloc submitted a proposal six years ago to move Lebanon away from sectarianism gradually.



The proposal would make Lebanon a single electoral district under proportional representation to modernize the political system.



He highlighted that Berri has called for a review of the electoral law to amend electoral districts.



Khawaja also stated that expatriates participated in the previous parliamentary elections and had a notable influence.



Commenting on regional issues, Khawaja argued that Israel is incapable of waging a major war without US support.



He noted that the US is unlikely to support a large-scale conflict in the region due to its involvement in the Ukraine war and tensions in the South China Sea.



He warned that the fall of the West Bank and the displacement of its residents would lead to the complete eradication of the Palestinian cause.