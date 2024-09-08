News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
Lebanon News
2024-09-08 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
MP Mohammad Khawaja stressed the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a president, stating that if Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's initiative is followed, the country could have a president within ten days.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja said Berri made two amendments to his initiative.
Khawaja said the proposed dialogue was set for up to seven days but has now been shortened to a few days, and Berri has called for consecutive voting sessions until a president is elected.
"To avoid a repeat of the stalemate seen during the previous 12 presidential election sessions, Speaker Berri wants to secure a moral commitment from parliamentary blocs not to withdraw from the sessions," Khawaja added.
He acknowledged no new developments regarding the presidential file but emphasized, "We, as Lebanese, have the opportunity to elect a president made in Lebanon, by our own will."
Furthermore, Khawaja addressed the ongoing discussions about electoral reform, noting that the Development and Liberation Bloc submitted a proposal six years ago to move Lebanon away from sectarianism gradually.
The proposal would make Lebanon a single electoral district under proportional representation to modernize the political system.
He highlighted that Berri has called for a review of the electoral law to amend electoral districts.
Khawaja also stated that expatriates participated in the previous parliamentary elections and had a notable influence.
Commenting on regional issues, Khawaja argued that Israel is incapable of waging a major war without US support.
He noted that the US is unlikely to support a large-scale conflict in the region due to its involvement in the Ukraine war and tensions in the South China Sea.
He warned that the fall of the West Bank and the displacement of its residents would lead to the complete eradication of the Palestinian cause.
Lebanon News
Mohammad Khawaja
Nabih Berri
Election
President
Initiative
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
0
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:31
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians
World News
07:31
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
0
World News
05:36
Russia takes Novohrodivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region
World News
05:36
Russia takes Novohrodivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
2
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
5
World News
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
World News
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
8
World News
08:09
CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
World News
08:09
CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More