Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

Lebanon News
2024-09-11 | 05:52
0min
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced in a statement on Tuesday that the Israeli strike that targeted the village of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon resulted in one death and left another person injured.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Strike

South Lebanon

Meiss El Jabal

