Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 should pave the way for a comprehensive settlement.



After meeting with the caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Borrell noted that war is not inevitable and depends on the will to avoid it.



He emphasized the need to de-escalate military tensions and called on all parties to follow this approach.



He urged the leaders of Lebanon to set aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the country.



He added, "Lebanese institutions, including the presidency and the cabinet, must be fully operational again."



He emphasized the need to reform the Lebanese economy and restructure banks, noting that working in the best interest of the Lebanese people is the right path forward.



He stated, "We are ready to continue supporting Lebanon's leaders to achieve stability for the Lebanese people."