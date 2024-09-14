Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees

The Education Ministry's media office affirmed that it follows the government's policy regarding Syrian refugees, which includes providing education for refugee children in Lebanese schools.



In a statement, the ministry noted that it submits to the General Directorate of General Security via the Interior Ministry the names and available documentation of all refugee students who passed official vocational exams issued by the General Directorate for Professional and Technical Education. This process ensures that General Security follows up on the refugees' residency status.



The ministry clarified that its role is limited to providing education under Lebanese laws and regulations. It also highlighted a cabinet decision allowing the issuance of diplomas to refugee students in vocational and technical education.



However, this decision prohibits registering any refugee student for the 2025/2026 academic year unless they have valid residency papers. Current students are allowed to complete their studies for the upcoming academic year starting later this month.



The ministry stressed that the education process for refugees is separate from that of Lebanese students and does not affect Lebanese students in any way.



Additionally, issuing diplomas to refugee students does not equate to facilitating their residency status, as the General Security is responsible for taking the necessary legal actions.