The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that following the cyberattacks on several Lebanese areas, which resulted in thousands of injuries, including many deaths among women, children, and civilians, and after consulting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib departed for New York on Thursday morning.



He will participate in an emergency Security Council session scheduled for Friday afternoon to discuss the situation in Lebanon at the request of the Lebanese side through Algeria, a non-permanent member of the Security Council, and the representative of the Arab group.