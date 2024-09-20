Israel captures bodies of two Hezbollah members near the border

2024-09-20 | 08:00
Israel captures bodies of two Hezbollah members near the border
Israel captures bodies of two Hezbollah members near the border

The Israeli army has released images that it claims were retrieved from a GoPro camera carried by Hezbollah fighters planting an explosive device near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

In detail, Hezbollah members were attempting to plant the device near the Israeli "Al-Abbad" outpost, located opposite the Lebanese town of Houla. The Israeli forces detected the members, opening fire and leading to the death of two fighters.

The Israeli side reportedly captured the bodies of the two Hezbollah fighters, transferring them into Israel, while a third fighter managed to retreat into Lebanese territory unharmed. 

