Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday

29-05-2025 | 12:26
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday
2min
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday

The Lebanese government is set to hold its first formal negotiation session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation on Friday as part of renewed efforts to secure support for a comprehensive economic and financial reform program.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry's media office, the meeting will take place at the Ministry's headquarters in central Beirut from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The session marks the first official engagement between the Lebanese government and the IMF negotiating team since the Spring Meetings in Washington, following two weeks of technical talks held at the Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber will lead the Lebanese delegation and include Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid, Director General of Finance Georges Maarawi, and a team of financial experts from the Finance Ministry, along with advisors from the Presidency and the Premiership involved in financial and economic matters.

Ernesto Riga, chief of the IMF mission to Lebanon, will head the IMF delegation.

The talks are expected to focus on reviving stalled negotiations for a recovery program aimed at stabilizing Lebanon's economy and restoring international confidence as the country faces mounting financial and institutional challenges.

