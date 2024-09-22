Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, condemned Israel for "committing three painful war crimes, as a manifestation of extreme brutality."



He stated that "Israel has targeted not only fighters but also children, paramedics, pharmacies, homes, and all innocent lives. Such actions cannot be justified."



Qassem's remarks came during the funeral of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil and party member Mahmoud Hamad in Beirut's southern suburbs, both of whom were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the area of al-Qaem.



He described Aqil as a commander of operations who founded the Radwan Unit, emphasizing that he was a martyr for Jerusalem and Palestine.



He highlighted that "Israel's attack on Radwan leaders aimed to cripple the resistance and incite hostility within its environment, seeking to halt support for Gaza and to return northern residents."



However, Qassem asserted that the resistance quickly overcame the shock and returned to its positions stronger and more resilient, bolstered by popular support.



Addressing the United States, Qassem warned that their influence is waning and that no one believes them, predicting that they will share Israel's inevitable downfall. He affirmed that Lebanon's support for Gaza will persist, regardless of the duration of the Gaza war.



He argued that rather than returning residents to the north, the situation will lead to increased displacement, and Israeli military solutions will only exacerbate their crisis. He also urged Israel to stop the war on Gaza.



Concluding his statements, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah is undeterred by threats and ready to face any military challenges ahead.



He declared a new phase of the battle with Israel, described as an "'open-ended battle of reckoning,' where the group will continue to engage in resistance and confrontations in unexpected ways, striking at the enemy when least anticipated."