MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Israel exploits US support to change dynamics in Lebanon and Gaza

Lebanon News
2024-09-23 | 03:38
High views
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Israel exploits US support to change dynamics in Lebanon and Gaza
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Israel exploits US support to change dynamics in Lebanon and Gaza

MP Bilal Abdallah stated that Israel had been planning this violent assault on Gaza and altering the rules of engagement with Lebanon well before October 7.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stressed that Israel is taking advantage of the current situation, backed by U.S. support, to attempt to change the dynamics in Palestine and Lebanon by undermining Resolution 1701.

He said, "There must be an international and regional decision to protect Lebanon and Gaza, or the aggression will continue."

He added, "We have received many Western envoys, but none have brought an Israeli commitment or guarantee to stop the violations."

He pointed out that the country's resources are limited in the face of a full-scale war, but "if war is forced upon us, we will not remain passive."

