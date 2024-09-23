Information Minister Ziad Makary: Israel resorts to all forms of psychological warfare in confrontations

The caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, denounced Monday the recent psychological warfare tactics employed by Israel, stating that such methods are not new.



"Israel resorts to all forms of psychological warfare in its confrontations," Makary said in a statement.



The remarks came after a large number of Lebanese citizens, particularly in Beirut and surrounding areas, received random automated phone messages through the landline network, urging them to evacuate their locations.



Makary's office was also among those who received the messages.



"This tactic does not change anything," the minister emphasized, adding that work at the Information Ministry continues as usual, with employees focused on their daily tasks, which he described as far more important than any threatening messages in the current critical situation.



Makary urged the public to remain calm and not give the matter more attention than it deserves, noting that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the issue.