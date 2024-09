The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed concern Monday over the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon amid what it described as "the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October."



In a statement on X, the peacekeeping force said that Force Commander and Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro has been in contact with both Lebanese and Israeli parties, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation.



"Efforts are ongoing to reduce tensions and halt the shelling," the statement said.



"Any further escalation of this dangerous situation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences, not only for those living on both sides of the Blue Line but also for the broader region," UNIFIL added.



The peacekeeping force also stated that attacks on civilians "are not only violations of international law but may amount to war crimes."



UNIFIL "reiterates its strong call for a diplomatic solution and urges all parties to prioritize civilian lives and ensure they are not put in harm's way."



"It is essential to fully recommit to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which is now more critical than ever to address the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure lasting stability," the statement concluded.