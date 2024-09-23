Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 356, including 24 children: Health ministry says

2024-09-23 | 14:26
Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 356, including 24 children: Health ministry says
Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 356, including 24 children: Health ministry says

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center released an updated toll on the ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Baalbek since Monday morning. 

According to the statement, the strikes have resulted in the deaths of 356 people, including 24 children and 42 women, and 1,246 injuries.
 

Israeli army spokesperson urges Lebanese to evacuate areas near Hezbollah weapons storage
Israeli army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites
