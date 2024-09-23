UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed in a statement Monday its "deep concern over the attacks launched by Israel on southern Lebanon," according to the Emirates News Agency.

The statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed "the UAE's firm stance in rejecting violence, escalation, and reckless actions and reactions, without the slightest regard for the laws governing relations and sovereignty of states."

