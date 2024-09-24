More than 30 flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday canceled

More than 30 flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday have been canceled, according to the Rafic Hariri International Airport's website.



The site showed that 15 outgoing flights and 29 incoming flights from several airlines, including Qatar Airways, various airlines from the United Arab Emirates and Turkish Airways were canceled.



Air Arabia also canceled Sharjah-Beirut and Abu Dhabi-Beirut flights on September 24, the airline said.



Etihad Airways flights to and from Beirut on September 24 were also cancelled in response to the "ongoing regional developments," the airline stated.



A Flydubai spokesperson said flights between Dubai and Beirut on September 24 and September 25 were canceled due to “the ongoing developments."



Additionally, Air France extended the suspension of Beirut flights to October 1, according to the company.

An Air France spokesman said in a statement to AFP that flights to the Lebanese capital were suspended due to the "security situation." Flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, which Air France had suspended last week, were operating "normally" after resuming at the weekend, the spokesman added.