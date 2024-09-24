Maroun Chammas to LBCI: No fuel crisis, but issue lies in fuel truck movement in targeted areas

The head of the Petroleum Importing Companies, Maroun Chammas, reassured on Tuesday that there is no fuel shortage in the country, despite recent concerns.



Chammas told LBCI that the fuel supply is stable and adequate reserves are available. He explained that the issue lies in the safe transportation of fuel trucks through areas targeted by ongoing violence, not a lack of fuel.



He also revealed that a meeting is scheduled with the Minister of Economy to discuss the latest developments.



"As long as sea routes remain open and funding is secured, fuel shipments will continue to arrive," Chammas assured.