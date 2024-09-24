27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says

2024-09-24 | 12:08
27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin announced that areas in the southern region, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut are being subjected to the "most brutal Israeli bombardment, and the death toll has risen to 564."

Speaking at a press conference, Yassin said, "The airstrikes have caused a large number of Lebanese to be displaced. We have activated the National Operations Room in cooperation with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the High Relief Commission to provide essential needs for the displaced."

He added, "We have opened 252 public schools to serve as shelters, where 27,000 displaced people have settled, and we have started distributing basic aid and food."

"We are preparing for the possibility of establishing humanitarian corridors to meet essential needs, and we are working on 'direct aid requests' in cooperation with the United Nations to ensure quick availability," Yassin said.
 

