Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the Israeli army launched targeted strikes on rocket launch platforms and weapon depots in Lebanon early Wednesday, following a missile attack aimed at the Greater Tel Aviv area.



Adraee reported that the operation focused on a rocket platform located in the Nafakhiyeh region of Lebanon, which was used to launch a surface-to-surface missile toward the Gush Dan area.



He added that the Air Force conducted additional strikes throughout the night, targeting locations associated with Hezbollah.



"This operation was executed under the guidance of the Military Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command," he said.



Furthermore, Adraee stated that the strikes targeted "saboteurs operating within military buildings, as well as numerous weapon depots."



"Among the targeted sites were dozens of weapon depots, including those containing cruise missiles and precision-guided rocket launch platforms. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were detected, indicating the presence of substantial weapon caches within the attacked depots," he continued.

#عاجل #سهام_الشمال 🟡 في عملية رصد واستهداف سريعة: مهاجمة المنصة الصاروخية التي استخدمت لعملية الإطلاق نحو منطقة تل أبيب الكبرى صباح اليوم واستهداف مستودعات أسلحة ومخربين عملوا داخل مباني عسكرية ومنصات صاروخية



🔸في عملية رصد واستهداف سريعة هاجمت طائرات سلاح الجو في منطقة… pic.twitter.com/2kFKrOQjhn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 25, 2024