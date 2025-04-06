Residents of Syria’s Al-Hamidiyeh accuse Israel of creating buffer zone on their land: WSJ

06-04-2025 | 03:27
Residents of Syria’s Al-Hamidiyeh accuse Israel of creating buffer zone on their land: WSJ
Residents of Syria’s Al-Hamidiyeh accuse Israel of creating buffer zone on their land: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reported that residents of the village of Al-Hamidiyeh in the Golan Heights have accused Israel of establishing a buffer zone on their land and preventing them from entering it.

According to the report, villagers say that Israel has gone beyond the boundaries of the buffer zone in southwest Syria, pushing deeper into Syrian territory.

