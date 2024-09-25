Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

Israeli Army Radio stated that, for the first time, the Israeli army has launched an attack on a town in the Mount Lebanon region, located north of Beirut, approximately 120 kilometers from the Israeli-Lebanese border.



The airstrike on Maaysrah in Keserouane reportedly targeted the head of Hezbollah in Keserouane, Sheikh Mohammed Amro.



This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise.