Lebanon reports 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday

In a press conference, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said 51 people were killed and 223 injured on Wednesday due to intense Israeli strikes on Lebanon.



On Monday, Israel began heavy bombardment across various Lebanese towns and villages, causing hospitals to be overwhelmed with casualties.



Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have been forced to flee their homes. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), approximately 90,530 people have been newly displaced in Lebanon as a result of the ongoing attacks.