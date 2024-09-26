The advisor to the Prime Minister, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, confirmed that international discussions regarding Lebanon are intensifying, with the country's situation set to be addressed by U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.



In an interview with LBCI, Nahas highlighted that the recent calls from the U.S. and France for de-escalation and solutions stem from significant dialogue between the two nations.



He noted that Lebanon, previously overlooked in international conversations, is now emerging as a priority.



Additionally, Nahas suggested that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati may have insights into Hezbollah's stance on international and domestic de-escalation and resolution efforts.



He elaborated that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein had previously raised concerns related to United Nations Resolution 1701, a topic discussed by all parties involved.



The critical issue, he stated, is the need to separate the conflict fronts between Gaza and Lebanon.



"The essential point is the acceptance of negotiations, as we will then face the more challenging phase—actual negotiations," Nahas said.



He also remarked on the situation's complexity, stating, "The Israeli side complicates things because they are complicated."