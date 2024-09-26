Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road

A drone targeted a vehicle on al-Qasr-Hermel road in Hermel district on Thursday.

Lebanon News

Drone

Al-Qasr

Hermel

Lebanon

Car

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike on Younine kills nine, injures 11: Health Ministry
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:10

Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:10

Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Lebanon's ISF urges citizens to clear roads after pager explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:24

Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, Mohammed Srur, killed in Israeli strike; Netanyahu approves assassination operation: Reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More