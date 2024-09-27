Series of Israeli airstrikes pound southern and eastern Lebanon

2024-09-27 | 05:57
Series of Israeli airstrikes pound southern and eastern Lebanon
0min
Series of Israeli airstrikes pound southern and eastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes Friday, targeting Bednayel in Baalbek-Hermel, Borj El Chmali, and Bazouriye, east of Tyre.

The Israeli military confirmed that one of the airstrikes targeted a rocket launch site that was firing missiles toward Haifa and its surrounding areas. 

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes hit Nabatieh in South Lebanon with a series of attacks targeting Bodai, Aadous, Taraiyya, Nabi Chit, and Nabi Aila in Bekaa and across the eastern and western mountain ranges.
 
Moreover, Israeli airstrikes targeted Srifa and the outskirts of Maaroub and Shahabiya in the Tyre district, as well as Mlikh and Al Rihan in Jezzine.
 

UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Hezbollah launches Fadi 1 rocket barrage at Ilaniya settlement in Israel
