Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "lying to everyone and retreating from his initial agreement to the U.S.-European ceasefire initiative."In a statement to L'Orient-Le Jour , Berri emphasized that "the proposed 21-day ceasefire must apply equally to both Lebanon and Gaza."He reaffirmed Lebanon's solidarity with Gaza, stating, "We cannot abandon the people of Gaza."Berri's comments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt the escalating tensions between Israel, Lebanon, and Gaza, and his insistence on a comprehensive ceasefire reflects Lebanon's position on addressing the humanitarian crisis in both regions.