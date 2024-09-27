News
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
2024-09-27 | 15:23
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres endorsed Friday a joint U.S.-French plan for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon as he warned that shockwaves from Israel's Gaza war threatened to drag the region into an "abyss."
"I fully support the proposal for a temporary ceasefire -- allowing for the delivery of humanitarian relief and paving the way for the resumption of serious negotiations for a durable peace," Secretary-General Guterres told the United Nations Security Council.
"Shockwaves radiating from the unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza now threaten to push the entire region into the abyss."
AFP
United Nations
Lebanon
Israel
Antonio Guterres
0
Middle East News
18:21
Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes
Middle East News
18:21
Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes
0
World News
17:59
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
World News
17:59
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
0
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
0
Lebanon News
17:23
Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'
Lebanon News
17:23
Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon's Environment Minister: Displacement surges, situation may eclipse 2006 July War
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon's Environment Minister: Displacement surges, situation may eclipse 2006 July War
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18
Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18
Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
0
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
2
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
3
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
5
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
6
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
7
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
8
Lebanon News
14:01
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game
Lebanon News
14:01
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game
