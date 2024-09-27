Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

Israel strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs as announced by its army
2min
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

Israeli warplanes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs as the army announced it will target buildings in the area late Friday.

The Israeli army spokesperson said on X that "the Israeli army is currently carrying out a precise, wave-like attack on Hezbollah's weaponry, which has been stored beneath civilian buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs. Additional details regarding the operation will be released later."

Security source confirmed to Al Jazeera that Israeli aircraft fired more than one guided missile at the Laylaki area in Beirut's southern suburbs.
 
It was reported that Israel is carrying out a series of strikes following its announcement to evacuate the area in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
 
Al Jazeera confirmed that seven Israeli airstrikes were conducted on the attack in Beirut's southern suburbs.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Beirut

Suburbs

Army

