Israeli warplanes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs as the army announced it will target buildings in the area late Friday.
The Israeli army spokesperson said on X that "the Israeli army is currently carrying out a precise, wave-like attack on Hezbollah's weaponry, which has been stored beneath civilian buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs. Additional details regarding the operation will be released later."
#عاجل 🟡 جيش الدفاع يهاجم في هذه الاثناء بشكل موجة بدقة وسائل قتالية تابعة لحزب الله والتي تم تخزينها أسفل مباني مدنية في الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت. تفاصيل إضافية ستنشر لاحقًا
— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 27, 2024
