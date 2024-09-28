Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs

2024-09-28 | 10:25
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted on Saturday the Laylaki area in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Chiyah area, which is located in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, was also targeted. 
 
Meanwhile, the Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, also reported that an assassination attempt is underway against a second-tier Hezbollah leader in Beirut's southern suburbs, and his fate remains unclear.

Additionally, the Israeli military said it conducted a "precise strike" in Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday, a day after a strike in the area killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"Details to follow," said a statement by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
 

