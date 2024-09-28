Parliament Speaker Berri mourns Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, mourned Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a statement.



In a statement on Saturday, he said, "For the first time, you leave us without notice. We have shared thirty-three years together. You are one of us, and we are one with you; no heavy burdens have come between us [...] I write to you in farewell, and words fail me as your martyrdom has broken me."



"All the words that can be said fail to describe your love for the homeland, your belonging to honor, and your loyalty to pride, glory, and majesty," the statement concluded.