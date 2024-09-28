Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk

Reports indicate that the latest Israeli airstrike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs killed a large number of people and injured many others. Israeli sources suggest that the intended target of the strike was Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a senior Hezbollah official.



The attack comes as part of a series of intense Israeli attacks on several areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, which also killed Hezbollah's chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Further details on the casualties and the strike's outcome are yet to be confirmed.