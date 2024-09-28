Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk

2024-09-28 | 12:18
Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk

Reports indicate that the latest Israeli airstrike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs killed a large number of people and injured many others. Israeli sources suggest that the intended target of the strike was Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a senior Hezbollah official. 

The attack comes as part of a series of intense Israeli attacks on several areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, which also killed Hezbollah's chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Further details on the casualties and the strike's outcome are yet to be confirmed.

Lebanon News

Killed

Israel

Airstrike

Chiyah

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk

Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:13

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

