Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon

2024-09-28 | 15:48
Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon
Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported that sirens sounded in Jerusalem after a rocket was fired from Lebanon toward Israel Saturday. 

According to Israeli Channel 12, a home in the Binyamin region, east of Jerusalem, sustained damage as a result of a rocket strike. 
 
Reuters reported that the projectile fired from Lebanon crashed in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, sparking fires, the Israeli military later said.

There were no casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.
 

