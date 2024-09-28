Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported that sirens sounded in Jerusalem after a rocket was fired from Lebanon toward Israel Saturday.



According to Israeli Channel 12, a home in the Binyamin region, east of Jerusalem, sustained damage as a result of a rocket strike.





There were no casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

