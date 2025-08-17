Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital

Middle East News
17-08-2025 | 05:23
High views
Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital
Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital

The Israeli military said it had targeted an energy infrastructure site that was used by the Iran-aligned Houthis south of the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Sunday, with Israeli media saying the Haziz power station had been hit.

The military said in a statement that the strikes were in response to repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel, including launching missiles and drones towards its territory.

Israeli media reported earlier that the attack on the Haziz power station near the capital was carried out by the Israeli navy.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said that the power station was hit by an "aggression," knocking some of its generators out of service. It did not indicate the source of the attack.

Teams were able to contain a resulting fire, Al Masirah reported, citing the deputy prime minister.

At least two explosions were heard earlier in Sanaa, residents said.


Reuters 
 

