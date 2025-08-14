UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy exceeded expectations in the second quarter, but growth slowed from the first three months of 2025 on U.S. tariffs and a higher UK business tax, official data showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product stood at 0.3 percent in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement -- beating analyst forecasts of 0.1 percent growth after reaching 0.7 percent in the first quarter.



AFP