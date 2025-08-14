News
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
World News
14-08-2025 | 03:04
High views
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Britain's economy exceeded expectations in the second quarter, but growth slowed from the first three months of 2025 on U.S. tariffs and a higher UK business tax, official data showed Thursday.
Gross domestic product stood at 0.3 percent in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement -- beating analyst forecasts of 0.1 percent growth after reaching 0.7 percent in the first quarter.
AFP
World News
Britain
UK
Economy
