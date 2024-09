Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on the southern city of Tyre late Saturday night, resulting in multiple casualties.



The strikes hit several key locations, including the Awdeh Tower, the Hashem Building, and the Qshour Building along the restaurant street by the Tyre seaside corniche. An additional strike targeted Al-Deir Center in the Ja el-Bahr area.



Local authorities reported numerous casualties, with several people killed and many others wounded. Emergency services, including civil defense teams and the Red Cross, mobilized to transport the injured to nearby hospitals and to extinguish fires that erupted in the damaged buildings.



The airstrikes instilled fear in the community, with residents fleeing their apartments and taking to the streets in panic over the possibility of renewed attacks.



In a separate incident, Israeli forces targeted a civil defense center operated by the Islamic Risala Scout Association in the town of Tayr Debba, leading to the deaths of four paramedics and injuring several others.



The paramedics killed by the airstrike were Ali Rida Joulani, Hussam Rida Joulani, Diaa Mohamma=ed Said Faqih, and Mohammed Sheikh Omar.



The violence continued into the morning, with an airstrike at approximately 7:30 a.m. hitting a residential home in the town of Al-Malkiyya, located within the Tyre district.

سلسلة غارات اسرائيلية على قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/k0J6Fj6nVw — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) September 29, 2024