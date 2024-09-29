Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes

The Israeli military said Sunday evening it hit dozens more Hezbollah targets in Lebanon during a new barrage "a short while ago," as frequent cross-border air raids continued.



"During the intelligence-based strikes, the (air force) struck approximately 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory," a military statement said, adding that the targets included Hezbollah's infrastructure and "significant headquarters used by Hezbollah's different units."





AFP