PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) confirmed in a statement that its leaders, Muhammad Abdel Aal, Imad Ouda, and Abdul Rahman Abdel Aal, were killed following the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Cola.



The statement detailed that leader Muhammad Abdel Aal (Abu Ghazi) was a member of the Political Bureau of the Front and head of the Military Security Division, leader Imad Ouda (Abu Ziyad) was a member of the Military Division of the Front and its military commander in Lebanon.



The statement emphasized that "it will continue the path of struggle and resistance until the occupation is eradicated, no matter how long it takes or how great the sacrifices."



The Israeli strike targeted an apartment in the Cola area in Beirut early Monday.