Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on Safed and Naqoura base
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 05:49
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on Safed and Naqoura base
Hezbollah announced that it targeted the city of Safed in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and confirmed that it launched a salvo of Fadi 2 missiles at the Naqoura base, an Israeli military installation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Rocket
Barrages
Safed
Naqoura
Base
Israeli army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon
Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
