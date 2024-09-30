Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy leader who spoke on Monday?

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 06:59
High views
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah&#39;s deputy leader who spoke on Monday?
2min
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy leader who spoke on Monday?

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group would appoint a new leader at the earliest opportunity to replace Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and vowed that the group would continue fighting Israel.

Qassem's 19-minute, televised address marked the first by a top Hezbollah leader since Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike.

Who is Naim Qassem?

 Qassem is a veteran figure in the group, serving as deputy secretary-general since 1991.

He was appointed deputy secretary-general under Hezbollah's late secretary-general, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992 and remained in the role when Nasrallah became leader.

His political activism began in the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement, founded in 1974. He left Amal in 1979, in the wake of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which shaped the political thinking of many young Lebanese Shi'ite activists. He took part in meetings that led to the formation of Hezbollah, which was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Qassem has long been one of the leading spokesmen for Hezbollah, conducting many interviews with foreign media. As cross-border hostilities raged with Israel during the Gaza war, he told Al Jazeera in June that Hezbollah's decision was not to widen the war but that it would fight one if it were imposed on it.

He has been the general coordinator of Hezbollah's parliamentary election campaigns since the group first contested them in 1992.

Sheikh Naim Qassem was born in 1953 in Beirut's Basta Tahta district, and his family originally hails from Kfar Fila, predominantly Shi'ite in the south of Lebanon. He is married with six children.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah

Deputy

Secretary-General

