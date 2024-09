France delivers 12 tons of medical aid to Lebanon

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, handed over 12 tons of medical supplies and equipment to Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister, Firas Abiad.



The aid, transported via French Armed Forces aircraft, is intended to address emergency and general medical needs, with a special focus on pediatric care.



A statement from the French Embassy highlighted that the operation also facilitated the delivery of two mobile health centers, capable of providing care for up to 1,000 critically injured individuals in Lebanese hospitals.



Additionally, 18 medical supply boxes, donated by the Association Tulipe, will help restock emergency services, pediatric units, and general medical facilities with essential drugs.



France expressed gratitude to its partners for this operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the European Union.



Minister Barrot also announced a €10 million emergency humanitarian aid package to support the work of humanitarian organizations on the ground led by the Lebanese Red Cross.



In response to the intensifying escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, France reaffirmed its solidarity with Lebanon, remaining committed to protecting civilians and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

J’arrive ce soir à Beyrouth où la France est engagée dans la protection des civils.



Ce sont 12 tonnes de matériel médical acheminées par l’@EtatMajorFR que j’ai remis à nos partenaires libanais. Elles soigneront 1000 blessés graves.



Nous serons toujours aux côtés des civils. pic.twitter.com/KhGAJ9fez7 — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) September 29, 2024