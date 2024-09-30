News
Health Ministry says Israeli strike killed six paramedics in Sohmor in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 07:33
Health Ministry says Israeli strike killed six paramedics in Sohmor in Western Bekaa
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting a Civil Defense center run by the Islamic Health Society, which killed six paramedics and injured four others.
In a statement, the Health Ministry praised the courage of all Lebanese paramedics who "continue to carry out their humanitarian duties despite ongoing threats and intimidation meant to hinder their efforts."
The ministry also expressed regret over the international community's failure to hold Israel accountable, criticizing the continued violations of international law and norms. It called the repeated attacks "inhumane and aggressive," with innocent civilians and emergency workers paying the price for the ongoing conflict.
