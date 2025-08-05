Turkey sets up parliamentary commission to oversee PKK disarmament

Turkey's parliament launched a commission on Tuesday to oversee the disarmament of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group following its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for it to end its insurgency.



Thirty PKK militants burned their weapons in a ceremony in northern Iraq last month, marking a symbolic first step towards ending a decades-long struggle with Turkey in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.



Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus told lawmakers at the opening of the first session that one of the commission's responsibilities would be to oversee the disarmament process.



"With the complete disarmament, the preparation of legal regulations that will make peace permanent is also among the responsibilities of this commission," Kurtulmus said.





Reuters