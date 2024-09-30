Israeli Defense Minister says Nasrallah killing not 'final' step

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon would continue and that the killing of the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah was not the "final" step.



"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the final one. In order to ensure the return of Israel's northern communities, we will employ all of our capabilities, and this includes you," Gallant told soldiers deployed to the northern border.





AFP