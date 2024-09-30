Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on northern Israeli settlements

2024-09-30 | 10:33
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on northern Israeli settlements
0min
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on northern Israeli settlements

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it has launched a series of rocket attacks targeting several Israeli settlements in northern Israel such as Sa'ar, Gesher HaZiv, and Kabri settlements.

This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, with the most significant attack being the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

