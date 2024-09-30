News
French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion
After visiting Lebanon amid unprecedented Israeli strikes on Beirut and multiple villages in the south and the Bekaa, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for the swift implementation of Resolution 1701 and urged Israel to refrain from launching a ground invasion.
In a press conference in Beirut on Monday, the French Foreign Minister affirmed that the Lebanese politicians he met today support the ceasefire proposal presented by Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.
"The situation is difficult, and a diplomatic solution is needed. The immediate implementation of Resolution 1701 would help halt Israeli attacks, lead to the withdrawal of militants, and strengthen the Lebanese army's capabilities," he said, declaring: "We also await a political initiative from Lebanon."
"The previous ceasefire proposal remains on the table, and I urge Israel to refrain from any movement or ground invasion," Jean-Noël Barrot stressed.
"Lebanon must elect a president as soon as possible," he urged while also highlighting that European Union foreign ministers will meet to discuss providing aid to Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Israel
Attacks
Jean-Noël Barrot
Ceasefire
Next
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Previous
