French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French FM backs Lebanon&#39;s leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion

After visiting Lebanon amid unprecedented Israeli strikes on Beirut and multiple villages in the south and the Bekaa, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for the swift implementation of Resolution 1701 and urged Israel to refrain from launching a ground invasion.

In a press conference in Beirut on Monday, the French Foreign Minister affirmed that the Lebanese politicians he met today support the ceasefire proposal presented by Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.

"The situation is difficult, and a diplomatic solution is needed. The immediate implementation of Resolution 1701 would help halt Israeli attacks, lead to the withdrawal of militants, and strengthen the Lebanese army's capabilities," he said, declaring: "We also await a political initiative from Lebanon."

"The previous ceasefire proposal remains on the table, and I urge Israel to refrain from any movement or ground invasion," Jean-Noël Barrot stressed. 

"Lebanon must elect a president as soon as possible," he urged while also highlighting that European Union foreign ministers will meet to discuss providing aid to Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Israel

Attacks

Jean-Noël Barrot

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
World News
11:50

Biden opposes Israeli ground operation, urges Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Lebanon says 14 rescuers killed in two days of Israel attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:54

Israeli troop deployment indicates possible invasion of Lebanon: US official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israel's strategic maneuvers: Is a ground offensive against Lebanon imminent?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
World News
11:50

Biden opposes Israeli ground operation, urges Lebanon ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israel's strategic maneuvers: Is a ground offensive against Lebanon imminent?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15

Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More