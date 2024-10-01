UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon

Amid the firing of missiles and rockets, dropping of bombs, and conduct of raids, the machinery of war fails to address the underlying issues. And thus the risk of dooming another generation to the same fate is very real, yet again.
— Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) October 1, 2024
