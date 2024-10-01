Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30

German airline group Lufthansa announced Tuesday that it has extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing "the current situation in the Middle East."



Flights to Beirut will now be suspended through November 30, while flights to Tel Aviv will be canceled until October 31, the group said in a statement. Flights to Tehran remain canceled until October 14. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," it added.



AFP