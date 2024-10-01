Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 04:54
High views




A diplomatic source told LBCI that joint French and Qatari efforts, supported by the U.S., are underway to de-escalate tensions, starting with the election of a president. 

The efforts are based on the idea that any chance of pushing the international community to stop the war requires internal willpower.

The source continued, telling LBCI that electing a president is the key to implementing Resolution 1701 and halting the war.

These efforts began with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s visit to Beirut and communications between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander Joseph Aoun. 

These efforts may continue with a Qatari envoy visiting Beirut in the coming days.

The source further mentioned that internal dynamics should be closely monitored because the efforts are serious this time and could present a real opportunity to pass the presidential election.

“France and Qatar are leading the movement behind the scenes, with U.S. encouragement to complete it quickly,” the source added.

